Dimitar Kisimov achieved a convincing success over an American in Santa Margherita di Pula

Bulgarian tennis player Dimitar Kisimov qualified for the second round of the clay tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula - Italy, which has a prize fund of 30,000 dollars.

The 18-year-old Kisimov, who previously achieved two victories in the qualifications, convincingly prevailed over the wild card participant Jaden Price - USA with 6:3, 6:0 in 66 minutes of play.

This is the eighth consecutive success for the Bulgarian in the World Tennis Tour men's circuit. The Bulgarian talent achieved the series after his debut title in the men's category at the end of August in Serbia.

In the second round, Kisimov will face Gabriele Crivelaro (Italy).



Another big challenge awaits Dimitar Kisimov. From October 21 to 25, he will participate in the Masters tournament of the eight best tennis players under 18 in the world. The competition will be held in Chengdu, China.



Yesterday, Ivan Ivanov also qualified for the second round of singles. The Bulgarian national team for the “Davis" Cup is seeded No. 5 in the scheme, and his next opponent will be Manuel Mazza (Italy).