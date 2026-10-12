Jude Bellingham explodes: "This is not football anymore!"

Jude Bellingham and Marc Cucurreia did not hide their anger at the referee's decision after Vinicius Junior was sent off in Saturday's clash between Real Madrid and Villarreal. The situation in which the Brazilian star pulled the hair of the visiting defender Saliba became the most discussed topic after the final whistle. The striker is threatened with a heavy sanction that will almost certainly take him out of the big El Clasico derby against Barcelona on October 25, and at the same time, new footage has emerged showing the immense tension at the “Santiago Bernabeu“.

Videos, distributed exclusively by DAZN, reveal Cucurreia's violent reaction at the most critical moment of the match. The full-back sought an explanation from the referees and entered into a direct and sharp conversation with the head referee Diaz de Mera, telling him to his face: “I hope that if someone pulls my hair, you will also raise a red card and go to VAR“.

Almost simultaneously, another video captured Jude Bellingham's disappointment immediately after his teammate was sent to the showers prematurely. The English midfielder could not contain his emotions and was recorded by the microphones at the side of the pitch saying: “Wow, damn it. This is not football anymore. Wow…“.

Thus, the tension in the “Whites“ camp remains extremely high, while the club awaits the official decision of the disciplinary committee before the most important matches of the season.