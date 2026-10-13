Catalan hurricane in Istanbul: Barcelona made a comeback against Galatasaray for 10th consecutive victory

Barcelona continued their impeccable performance since the beginning of the season. The Catalan giants achieved an impressive comeback and defeated Galatasaray 4-1 as a guest at the hot “Rams Park“ stadium in Istanbul in a match from the second round of the main phase of the Champions League.

This was the team's 10th consecutive success in all competitions from 10 matches played during the campaign, which climbed “Blaugranas“ at the top of the provisional standings of the most prestigious European club tournament.

The match started with pressure from the visitors, but the Turkish team's goalkeeper Urcan Cakir distinguished himself with key saves after shots by Anthony Gordon and Joao Cancelo.

Contrary to what was happening on the pitch, Galatasaray opened the scoring in the 28th minute with its first accurate shot. Rafael Leao broke through on the left flank and passed to Alexei Batrakov, whose shot ricocheted off Cancelo and surprised guard Joan Garcia – 1:0.

In the 34th minute, the home team came close to a second goal when Batrakov crossed from a corner, Victor Osimhen headed the ball in, and Barış Yılmaz deflected the ball into the net. However, after a VAR review, the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Barcelona quickly restored parity just before the break. In the 43rd minute, Dani Olmo took the ball from an opponent and directed it to Joao Cancelo, who with a precise shot with his right foot equalized for 1:1.

The second half passed under the complete domination of the Spanish giant:

50th minute (1:2): Lamine Yamal crossed excellently from the right, and Fermin Lopez headed the home team's goal.

53rd minute (1:3): Yamal again unleashed the defense of Istanbul and Eren Elmali, then found Anthony Gordon, who made no mistake from close range.

65th minute (1:4): After an assist from Yamal to Gabriel Jesus, the ball fell to Karim Adeyemi, who with a low and accurate left-footed shot put the final point in the match.

With its impressive efficiency in forward positions and perfect balance since the beginning of the campaign, Barcelona is sending a strong signal to the contenders for the trophy in Europe.