Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul and is in the semifinals in Shanghai

2019 champion Daniil Medvedev continues his strong performance at the “Masters 1000“ tournament in Shanghai (China). For the second year in a row, the 30-year-old Russian earned a place among the top four in the hardcourt competition after a hard-fought three-set victory over American Tommy Paul.

No. 5 seed Medvedev defeated No. 15 seed Paul 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 after two hours and eight minutes of battle on court.

The first half started with the Russian in the lead. The sixth game proved to be crucial, as Medvedev saved seven break points to solidify his breakthrough, leading 3-2. At 5:3, he made another break and closed the set in his favor.

In the second set, Tommy Paul took full initiative, throwing his opponent off his rhythm. After an early break for the American, Medvedev reduced his gap to 1:2, but a series of four consecutive games followed in favor of Paul, who decisively tied the sets.

In the decisive third set, Medvedev's experience spoke for itself. He struck an early blow with a break in the first game, and at the end of the match he took his opponent's serve for the second time, thus sealing his final victory.

In the battle for a place in the grand final, Daniil Medvedev will face the sensation of the tournament – 20-year-old Spanish talent Rafael Hoddar.