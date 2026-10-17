Jenna Bishop takes revenge on Liz Carmouche to win PFL flyweight title

Jenna Bishop achieved the biggest success of her career, getting a sweet rematch against Liz Carmouche at the “Wintrust Arena“ during the PFL Chicago gala. The vacant women's flyweight belt was at stake. Despite being considered an underdog against the 42-year-old veteran who knocked her out last year, Bishop showed willpower and forged a dramatic triumph by unanimous decision.

The fight started off rough for Bishop. In the first round, Carmouche landed heavy blows, seriously shaking her opponent and came close to ending the fight early. Bishop, however, withstood the pressure.

In the second half, Carmouche's strength began to visibly wane - a sign of the heavy weight loss before the gala. In the third round, Bishop took full control, established a position behind her opponent's back and subjected her to a series of suffocation attempts.

The fourth round, however, brought a new twist, as fatigue also hit Bishop. Carmouche took advantage, blocked a takedown attempt, took top position and inflicted serious damage on her opponent.

In the championship fifth round, Carmouche looked fresher and moved forward, but made a key mistake. Driven by her momentum, the veteran acted carelessly and allowed Bishop to land a perfectly timed takedown. The new champion once again established complete control from the back and spent most of the remaining time trying to finish the fight. Although Carmouche refused to give in, she was unable to escape the grip until the final whistle.

Judges at the octagon unanimously awarded the victory to Jenna Bishop, awarding her her first PFL championship belt.

Next challenge: Clash with Dakota Dicheva

Immediately after the result was announced, British star Dakota Dicheva entered the cage. Dicheva, who defeated Bishop by technical knockout in 2024, was confirmed as the next contender for the title. The big rematch between the two is expected to take place next year.