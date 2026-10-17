Rio Ferdinand sparks controversy with insult to Manchester United fan

Rio Ferdinand has sparked a sharp reaction on social media after responding to criticism of Manchester United management with an offensive comment about the physical characteristics of content creator Saeed TV. The club's former defender was accused by some fans of mocking his opponent's weight and appearance.

The reason was Ferdinand's post on Instagram, to which he added a photo with Michael Carrick and the words of the Manchester United coach: “This is not for me. Manchester United is much bigger than any individual – bigger than me, than any player and than anyone else who works at the club.“

Under the post, Saeed TV wrote: “Stop blabbering and criticizing the owners!“ Ferdinand replied: “Stop blabbering and raising your chest, you're out of breath while writing!“ The comment quickly sparked a debate about the limits of behavior of former footballers and public figures on social media.

In a subsequent video, Saeed TV described Ferdinand's reaction as inappropriate for a man who is a role model for many people. “You are a grown man and this is the response you choose to give on social media. You have children who look up to you. You are a role model for many people in the world, and you behave like this. "It's completely embarrassing," he said.

Saeed TV added that such comments did not concern him personally, as he had experienced numerous online attacks, including racist abuse. According to him, Ferdinand preferred to attack him personally, rather than answer questions about the owners of Manchester United.

“For me, the fact that I called you to account and you resorted to this says everything about you“, Saeed TV said.

The exchange of remarks came at a time of increased criticism of the Manchester United management. After the 2-0 defeat by Atletico Madrid, Lisandro Martinez said he expected greater investment and a stronger squad. The Argentine defender said the club must do more to compete with the top teams.

Michael Carrick, who was named in Ferdinand's post, remains as permanent manager of Manchester United. His contract runs until 2028.

Fans' reactions to Ferdinand's comments were divided. Some described it as an "unacceptable personal attack", while others said Saeed TV was the first to use a disrespectful tone, calling on the former player to "stop talking nonsense". Ferdinand himself has not issued a separate apology or further explanation for the dispute.

Sources: dailymail.com, theguardian.com, skysports.com