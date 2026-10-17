Venice's team created one of the biggest surprises of the beginning of the season in the Italian Serie “A“, after winning 1:0 over Napoli at home in a match from the 7th round. The match marked a flying start and an official debut at the helm of the “winged lions“ for the new head coach Davide Nicola.

The match at the “Pierluigi Penzo“ stadium was marked by a strong and organized game by the hosts, who struck their decisive blow at the very beginning of the second half. In the 49th minute, Akor Adams took advantage of a good opportunity and sent the ball into the net behind the Neapolitan goalkeeper, which brought Venice ahead in the score.

The guests from Naples had the perfect chance to get back into the match and equalize in the 68th minute, when a penalty was awarded in their favor. However, the team's star Kevin De Bruyne failed to convert from the penalty spot, failing to bring at least a point to his team.

Despite the extremely valuable triumph and the first three points of the season, the “orange-green“ still remain in the last 20th place in the standings. Napoli players led by Massimiliano Allegri, for their part, occupy 9th position in the provisional standings with an asset of 10 points.