Everton Come from Behind, Wins for Hamburger, Venezia and Toulouse

Everton came from behind to beat Coventry 3–1 in the highest-scoring of the late Friday matches in Europe’s five leading football leagues. Hamburger SV, Venezia and Toulouse also recorded victories, while Sevilla and Alavés finished 0–0.

At „Hill Dickinson Stadium“, Coventry took the lead in the 52nd minute through Yáser Asprilla, but the hosts responded quickly. Thierno Barry equalised in the 56th minute, and four minutes later he scored his second goal of the match. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall completed the scoring in the 81st minute after an assist from Barry.

According to Sky Sports, the match was also marked by several controversial decisions by the video assistant referee system. VAR rejected Coventry’s appeals for penalties, while Barry’s second goal stood after a check for handball.

„When big decisions change matches, they change the match completely,“ Coventry manager Frank Lampard told Sky Sports.

Everton manager David Moyes recorded a victory in his 592nd match in charge of the club. After claiming the three points, his team temporarily moved up to fifth place in the Premier League, while Coventry remained two points above the relegation zone.

Wins for Hamburger, Venezia and Toulouse

In the Bundesliga, Hamburger SV beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 3–1. The match was the only fixture from Germany’s top flight in Friday’s schedule.

In Italy, Venezia won 2–1 against Udinese in a Serie A matchday 11 fixture. The result left Udinese in the lower part of the table, while Venezia picked up valuable points in their bid to move away from the danger zone.

Toulouse secured a 3–1 home victory over Strasbourg in Ligue 1. The match was part of the 10th round of the French championship.

Goalless in Seville

The only draw in the five leading leagues came in Spain, where Sevilla and Alavés finished 0–0. The match was from the 12th round of La Liga and did not change the fact that the two teams are in the middle part of the table.

A total of 13 goals were scored in the five late matches, with four of the games ending in home victories.

Sources: skysports.com, soccerbase.com, darbah.com