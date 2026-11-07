Five matches from the volleyball championships in Bulgaria today

Five matches from the men’s and women’s volleyball championships in Bulgaria are scheduled for Saturday. The men’s Super League features four matches from the fourth round, while the women’s competition includes one fixture from the fifth round.

Four men’s matches

The Sofia clash between Levski Sofia and Slavia starts latest. The match is at 7:00 p.m. at the “Levski Sofia” sports hall. The hosts announced the fixture in their November schedule and sent the following message to supporters: “We look forward to seeing you at the hall!”

Three more matches are scheduled earlier in the day. Deya Volley host Lokomotiv Avia at 5:00 p.m. at the “Boycho Branzov” sports hall in Burgas. According to Volleybox, the match is part of the fourth round of the men’s Super League.

The matches Pirin Razlog–Dunav Ruse and Montana Volley–Beroe 2016 are listed for 4:00 p.m. However, there is a discrepancy in the published schedules for the match between Montana and Beroe: the official calendar of the Stara Zagora club lists a 6:00 p.m. start, while Livesport and Flashscore give 4:00 p.m. Therefore, spectators should check the latest information with the hosts before travelling.

VA “Stoychev-Kaziyski” face CPVK in the women’s competition

The only women’s match of the day pits VA “Stoychev-Kaziyski” against CPVK. Livesport lists a 4:00 p.m. start, while the calendar of volleyball events in Sofia gives 5:30 p.m. The match will be played at the NSA “Vasil Levski” sports hall.

The fixture is important for the standings in the bottom half of the table. CPVK are fifth with 6 points after four matches, while VA “Stoychev-Kaziyski” are bottom without a point. Maritsa lead the standings with 12 points, followed by CSKA with 11.

The remaining women’s Super League matches in this round are scheduled for Sunday and Monday. On November 8, Minyor Pernik host Levski Sofia, while Deya Volley face Dragoman.

Sources: livesport.com, levskivc.bg