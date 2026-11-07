Alcaraz saves two match points and knocks out Fritz in Paris

Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points and came from behind to defeat Taylor Fritz 6:7(10), 7:5, 6:3 in the quarterfinals of the Rolex Paris Masters in Paris. The match lasted 2 hours and 43 minutes, and the Spaniard reached the tournament semifinals for the first time in his career.

Fritz took the first set after a dramatic tiebreak, in which he converted his third set point to win 12:10. The American continued to put pressure on the second seed and broke for 4:3 in the second set.

At 5:3, Alcaraz was serving to stay in the match when Fritz reached his first match point. The Spaniard saved it with aggressive net play and held serve. At 5:4, Fritz got another chance to finish the match, this time on his own serve, but Alcaraz responded with a winning passing shot. The Spaniard then broke and won four games in a row to close out the set 7:5.

“With the support of the crowd, this was possible. That was the first and main reason I came back into the match,” Alcaraz said.

In the deciding set, Alcaraz broke for 3:1 and gradually took control of the rallies. He reached an opportunity for another break at 4:1, but Fritz stayed in the match. At 5:3, the Spaniard double-faulted at the start of the game, but won the next four points and ended the match with a powerful serve and forehand.

“This will probably be one of the most special matches I have ever played, and I will remember it for a long time,” Alcaraz said after the victory. He compared the comeback to the 2025 French Open final, when he saved three match points against Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz to face Ruud in the semifinal

On November 7, Alcaraz will face Casper Ruud for a place in the final. The Norwegian advanced after defeating lucky loser Nuno Borges 7:6(5), 6:4. In the other semifinal, Ben Shelton will face Frenchman Luca Van Assche.

The defeat ended Fritz’s hopes of claiming the last remaining spot at the ATP Finals in Turin. The American needed to reach the semifinals to overtake Rafael Jodar, who will make his debut at the season-ending tournament from November 15 to 22.

Sources: afp.com, tennismajors.com, skysports.com