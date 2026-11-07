Three First League Matches on Saturday, with Ludogorets vs CSKA 1948 as the Highlight

Three matches from the 13th round of the First League are scheduled for Saturday. The programme begins with the clash between Botev Vratsa and Lokomotiv Plovdiv at 13:30, continues with Slavia – Cherno More at 16:00 and concludes with Ludogorets – CSKA 1948 at 18:30.

The Bulgarian Football Union approved the kick-off times following the exchange of the 13th and 14th rounds in the calendar. The change was made to schedule the derby between Levski and CSKA for Sunday, 8 November.

Botev Vratsa and Lokomotiv Plovdiv open the day

The first Saturday match will take place in Vratsa, where Botev host Lokomotiv Plovdiv at 13:30. The game is the first of the day in the top flight and precedes the two matches in Sofia and Razgrad.

Slavia face Cherno More in Sofia

At 16:00, Slavia host Cherno More. The match is the second of Saturday’s programme and will be played in Sofia.

Ludogorets and CSKA 1948 round off the programme

The match between Ludogorets and CSKA 1948 kicks off at 18:30 at the stadium in Razgrad. It is the final First League match on Saturday. The full programme for the 13th round has also been confirmed by BTA and specialist reference sources for Bulgarian football.

The round continues on Sunday with Spartak Varna – Arda at 14:00. The day concludes with the Levski – CSKA derby, which will kick off at 17:00 at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

Sources: bta.bg, m.goal.bg