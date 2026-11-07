Carlos Nasar returns home with his fourth world title

Carlos Nasar returned to Sofia after winning his fourth world weightlifting title. The Bulgarian weightlifter was welcomed at Vasil Levski Airport after winning gold in the 95-kilogram category at the World Championships in Ningbo, China, with three world records. The International Weightlifting Federation confirmed his total of 415 kilograms in the two-lift event, following 185 kilograms in the snatch and 230 kilograms in the clean and jerk.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart; it is a real pleasure for me to have such support. I feel enormous joy and can feel the love of the people,” Nasar told Sportal.bg upon his return to Bulgaria.

He described his latest title as different because of the emergence of new rivals. According to him, his old competitors had stopped trying to challenge him, while the new ones had arrived with the ambition of taking him from the top spot.

Problems before the World Championships

“I wanted to show that Bulgaria deserves nothing less than first place,” Carlos Nasar said.

Nasar said he had overcome health problems before the competition. He noted that about a month before the World Championships he was already relatively healthy and had managed to prepare for the event with character and determination.

“This is a true Bulgarian heart that does not give in to pain or fear, and is ready only to move forward for Bulgaria,” the weightlifter said.

He dedicated his victory to all of Bulgaria and to his coach, Iliyan Iliev, who is no longer among the living. Nasar specifically stressed that his mentor’s name must not be forgotten.

Upcoming competitions

Carlos Nasar is set to compete in the Bundesliga, followed by a World Cup event in Qatar in December. He said that his faith helps him be flawless in every competition.

After winning the world title, Nasar also explained his emotional celebration. According to him, his competitors had posted teasing videos claiming that they had already defeated him and taken his throne.

“I wanted to show them that they are my little carp, and that is why I celebrated like that,” Nasar said.

The Bulgarian Olympic champion also said he hoped that one day he would become the only weightlifter with four Olympic gold medals.

Sources: sportal.bg, iwf.sport, bgolympic.org