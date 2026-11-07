Big Clubs on the Road on Saturday: Man City Visit Nottingham, Bayern Travel to Mainz, and Real Madrid Face Valencia

Saturday’s European football schedule features several matches involving leading teams. In England, Manchester City visit Nottingham Forest, in Spain Real Madrid face Valencia, while Bayern will be looking for another win away to Mainz.

The first big Premier League match is Leeds – Tottenham at 14:30 Bulgarian time. The hosts are without a win in their last five league matches and have scored just two goals in their last four games. Tottenham go into the match after three consecutive victories and two successive clean sheets. „Leeds need to start scoring again, but this is not a favorable time to face a rejuvenated Tottenham“, the Premier League noted in its analysis of the match.

City Visit Nottingham Forest

Arsenal – Hull and Fulham – Newcastle kick off at 17:00. In the late match of the English football day, Nottingham Forest host Manchester City at 19:30. The game is one of the highlights of the tenth round, with the Premier League asking whether the hosts will find a solution to their attacking problems against Pep Guardiola’s side.

Bayern and Dortmund Lead the Way in Germany

In the Bundesliga, Bayern visit Mainz at 15:30. The champions and Borussia Dortmund lead the standings with 18 points each, and both teams remain unbeaten. Bayern have gone 23 consecutive league matches without defeat, but Mainz have won four of their last six home games against the Bavarians.

Mainz coach Urs Fischer said: „Bayern are the best team in Germany. In terms of character and teamwork, they are truly excellent.“ Borussia Dortmund – Elversberg, RB Leipzig – Augsburg, Paderborn – Eintracht Frankfurt and Hamburg – Borussia Mönchengladbach also kick off at the same time. Stuttgart – Werder starts at 18:30.

Real Madrid Seek Points in Valencia

Real Madrid visit Valencia at 21:00. The hosts are 19th with nine points after 11 matches, while the Madrid side occupy third place with 27 points. Real have scored 28 league goals, while Valencia have eight. The figures were published in the official statistics for the La Liga fixture.

In Italy, Roma host Sassuolo at 20:45, while Parma and Bologna meet at 18:00. In France, Paris Saint-Germain host Troyes at 21:05, following the Auxerre – Paris FC match, which starts at 19:00.

Sources: skysports.com, theguardian.com, bundesliga.com