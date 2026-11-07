Bulgarian basketball today: six men’s games and one women’s game

Six games from the fifth round of the Sesame National Basketball League for men and one game from the women’s A Group are on the schedule for Bulgarian basketball on Saturday. All men’s games tip off at 18:00.

Balkan visit Spartak Pleven

One of the highlights of the round is the game between Spartak Pleven and Balkan at the Balkanstroy Hall. Balkan enter the game unbeaten since the start of the season, while the hosts will be looking for another victory in front of their home crowd. The game is among the most intriguing on the schedule because of the clash between one of the early-season leaders and a team playing on its home court.

Also at 18:00, Politehnika host Rilski Sportist at the Sports Hall in Dupnitsa. CSKA host Shumen at Arena IZZI in Sofia. Shumen have three wins ahead of the game, while the capital side have one victory. The match will pit CSKA against Rosen Barchovski, who is currently in charge of Shumen and was previously a player and coach of the “Army men”.

“We are the youngest team in the league,” CSKA president Ginko Vasilev said after the team’s victorious return to the top flight.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv host Cherno More Navibulgar at Sila Hall, Botev 2012 Vratsa face Beroe-Stara Zagora at Arena Botevgrad, while Yambol host Botev Akademik at Diana Hall. The six games are part of the NBL regular season and are scheduled to start at the same time.

One women’s game

In the women’s A Group, Beroe-Stara Zagora host Slavia 1913 in the fifth round. The game starts at 18:00 at the Municipal Hall in Stara Zagora. This is the only women’s game on Saturday’s schedule, after Montana 2003 and Septemvri 97 played on Friday, while Lokomotiv Sofia and Champion 2006 will meet on Sunday.

The fifth round for the men concludes on Sunday with the Levski – Minyor 2015 game at 13:00 at Triaditsa Hall in Sofia. Minyor also began the round unbeaten.

Sources: sportal.bg, bgbasket.com