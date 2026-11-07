Vezenkov scored 27 points in Olympiacos loss

Alexander Vezenkov scored 27 points, but Olympiacos lost at home to Crvena zvezda 57:62 in a game from the tenth round of the EuroLeague. The match was played at SUNEL Arena, and both teams now have a 7-3 record in the regular season.

The Bulgarian international remained on the court for 33 minutes and 46 seconds. He made 8 of 11 two-point attempts, 3 of 10 three-point shots and 2 of 3 free throws. In addition to his points, Vezenkov contributed 6 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals, finishing with a performance index rating of 28.

Crvena zvezda built an 18-point lead

The visitors started more confidently and won the first quarter 19:11. The second period proved decisive for the development of the game. Crvena zvezda held Olympiacos to 11 points and went into halftime with a 40:22 lead.

The hosts responded after the break. They won the third quarter 19:11 and cut the deficit to 41:51. In the final period, Olympiacos continued to close the gap but failed to complete the comeback. The fourth quarter ended 16:11 in favor of the Greek team, while Crvena zvezda preserved its lead until the end.

Vezenkov was Olympiacos' leading scorer, while Evan Fournier added 12 points. The team, however, had serious problems from long range and finished with just 5 made three-pointers from 36 attempts.

Nwora led the winners

Jordan Nwora was Crvena zvezda's top scorer with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 2 assists. Chris Jones chipped in with 10 points. The Belgrade team won its third consecutive game in the competition.

After the game, Olympiacos head coach Giorgos Bartzokas told the EuroLeague that the team should have shot more effectively. „In the decisive moments, we got back into the game and had an opportunity to win it, but we tried to play individually instead of acting sensibly“, Bartzokas said.

Olympiacos will be looking for its seventh win of the season on November 12, when it hosts Dubai Basketball. On the same day, Crvena zvezda will visit Real Madrid.

Sources: basketnews.com, lrt.lt, en.alphanews.live