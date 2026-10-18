Stanislav Ivanov hero for Arda in "Kyuchuk Paris"

Arda (Kardzhali) achieved a 2:1 victory over Spartak (Plovdiv) in a match from the Sesame Cup of Bulgaria tournament and continued to the round of 16. The result was opened in the 35th minute, when Adama Traore scored for Arda and gave his team an advantage – 0:1. Spartak (Plovdiv) reacted after the resumption of play and in the 53rd minute Vladimir Aitov scored the equalizer for the hosts.

Thus the result became 1:1 and the intrigue in the match returned. However, the tie lasted only 12 minutes. In the 65th minute, the national team player Stanislav Ivanov scored the second goal for Arda and again brought the guests ahead – 1:2. By the end of the match, the result remained unchanged and the team from Kardzhali congratulated themselves on the victory.