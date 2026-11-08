Galatasaray survive against Amedspor in a 4-3 goal thriller

Galatasaray defeated surprise second-placed Amedspor 4-3 in a Turkish Super Lig match from the 11th round. The hosts took a 3-0 lead but conceded three goals after the break and had to defend their narrow advantage until the final whistle.

Rafael Leao opened the scoring in the 7th minute after a pass from Lucas Torreira. Towards the end of the first half, Galatasaray doubled their lead, and in the 59th minute Alexey Batrakov scored to make it 3-0. In various statistical reports, the second goal is also recorded as an own goal by Amedspor goalkeeper Jean-Bertrand Lafont, after he deflected Batrakov's shot.

Amedspor did not give up and reignited the contest within three minutes. Diao Saba reduced the deficit in the 62nd minute, and Gift Orban headed Furkan Soyalp's cross home to make it 3-2 in the 65th. Galatasaray pulled away again in the 80th minute, when Baris Alper Yilmaz headed home following a pass from Gabriel Sara.

In stoppage time, Yira Sor completed the scoring at 4-3, but the hosts held on for the victory. After the match, Amedspor coach Besnik Hasi acknowledged his team's defensive problems:

“If you concede four goals, there is no way you can take points.”

Hasi also said that his team had shown character and could learn lessons from the match.

Galatasaray remain top

The victory was Galatasaray's ninth in the league. The team moved to 28 points and retained top spot, while Amedspor remained on 23 points after their second defeat of the season. Before the match, the two teams had been separated by just two points, and Amedspor had been one of the biggest surprises at the start of the campaign.

Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk described the result as important after the team's busy schedule. He pointed out that his side had led 3-0 but then lost control of the match and allowed their opponent to get back into it. Buruk also said that the condition of the injured Rafael Leao would be clarified after a medical examination, while there is no set timetable for Victor Osimhen's return.

Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Besiktas play today

Fenerbahce visit Corum at 15:00 Bulgarian time. Trabzonspor face Alanyaspor at 17:30, while Besiktas host Genclerbirligi at 20:00. Ahead of the matches, Trabzonspor are third with 22 points, Besiktas are fifth with 19, and Fenerbahce occupy sixth place with 16 points.

Sources: t24.com.tr, 24saatgazetesi.com, birsoluk.com