Fiorentina host Juventus in the derby of Matchday 11

Fiorentina host Juventus at the „Artemio Franchi“ in the derby of Matchday 11 in Italy’s Serie A. The match in Florence kicks off at 20:45 local time, or 21:45 Bulgarian time.

The hosts go into the match after an important 4-2 away win over Sassuolo. Fiorentina have thus collected 8 points and sit 16th in the standings, just one point above the relegation zone. The team have two wins, two draws and six defeats since the start of the season.

The victory in Reggio Emilia ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Paolo Vanoli’s side. Fiorentina, however, continue to search for their first home win in the league. The club have not won at home in Serie A since April 13, and have conceded at least two goals in nine of their 10 league matches this season.

„My aim is to show all the players what Fiorentina are and what this match means,“ Vanoli said ahead of the game, as quoted by ANSA. The coach added that Juventus remain a strong opponent despite their injury problems and that his team want to win all three points.

Juventus seeking a second consecutive win

Juventus are seventh with 17 points. Luciano Spalletti’s side beat Napoli 2-0 in the previous round and need another victory to move closer to the leading positions and the places that qualify for the Champions League.

The Turin side have five wins, two draws and three defeats. Juventus have conceded 10 goals in the league and have kept five clean sheets — the most of any team in Serie A. Since March, the „Bianconeri“ have recorded 12 matches without conceding a goal in all competitions, the club said.

At Fiorentina, Ata and Pongračić will be unavailable, while Luca Ranieri could be among the substitutes. Neither team has any suspended players. Andrea Colombo will be the referee.

A historic rivalry in Florence

The upcoming match will be the 175th between the two clubs in Serie A. Juventus have 82 wins, Fiorentina have won 37 times, while 55 matches have ended in draws. In Florence, the record in official matches is more even: 33 wins for the hosts, 27 for Juventus and 38 draws.

The last meeting between the two sides at the „Artemio Franchi“ ended 1-1 in the 2025/26 season. After the international break, Fiorentina will visit Monza on November 23, while Juventus will host Venezia a day earlier.

Sources: videoembed.ansa.it, as.com, sportsmole.co.uk