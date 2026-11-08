Feyenoord, Ajax and PSV face important matches in the Netherlands

Eredivisie leaders Feyenoord visit Heerenveen in one of the key matches of the 12th round. The game kicks off at 12:15, with just two points separating the top four teams in the standings.

Feyenoord lead with 25 points, followed by Ajax on 24, while PSV and FC Twente have 23 each. The Rotterdam side are unbeaten in their first six away matches of the season and have won five of them. Heerenveen, however, are on a run of three consecutive victories and have taken 12 points from their last five games.

Feyenoord coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst warned of a difficult match in Friesland. “Everyone needs to feel that losing is not befitting of a top club,” he said ahead of the game, after his team went four consecutive matches in all competitions without a win. The quote was published by “Voetbal International”.

Direct clash between Twente and Ajax

At 14:30, FC Twente host Ajax in a match between the fourth- and second-placed teams in the table. The hosts go into the game after an impressive 9–0 win over Excelsior, while Ajax have won their last three league matches.

Twente have 23 points and a goal difference of 28:10, while Ajax have 24 points and a record of 30:13. In their last four home matches against the Amsterdam club, Twente have collected seven of the available 12 points and have scored at least two goals in each of those games. Head coach John van den Brom described the match as a contest between two evenly matched teams who will be looking for victory.

PSV visit unbeaten Cambuur

PSV face SC Cambuur at 16:45. The hosts are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches and can reach eight games without defeat in the top flight for the first time in their history. Cambuur are 10th with 15 points, while PSV occupy third place with 23.

The challenge for PSV is serious because of the team’s recent away record as well. The Eindhoven side have lost their last two away league matches. At the same time, AZ Alkmaar host FC Groningen, while the round concludes with FC Utrecht – NEC Nijmegen at 20:00.

After this round, the Netherlands will take a break for the national team matches. The Eredivisie resumes on 21 November with NEC Nijmegen – PSV, Feyenoord – Excelsior and other matches from the 13th round.

Sources: vi.nl, oddswijzer.nl, footballwebpages.co.uk