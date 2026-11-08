PSG beat Troyes, Lens and Marseille clash in today’s derby

Paris Saint-Germain beat Troyes 1–0 on Saturday evening to record their 11th consecutive victory in all competitions. Ilia Zabarnyi scored the only goal at “Parc des Princes” in the 39th minute following an assist from Senny Mayulu. The victory took the Parisians to 23 points after 10 Ligue 1 matches.

PSG controlled the match but were unable to turn their superiority into a second goal. Troyes had a few chances to equalise, but the hosts’ defence held on to their lead until the end.

“As usual against teams that are in a difficult position in the standings, the match was tough. We created more chances than usual, but they defended very well,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

The match was the Parisians’ last before the new international break. Their next league fixture will be away to Nice on November 21.

Lens–Marseille is Sunday’s big match

Sunday’s schedule begins with the match between Rennes and Lille at 4:00 p.m. Bulgarian time. The game pits two teams looking for points in the upper half of the table against each other. Lille have not won in their last seven league visits to Rennes, while the hosts will try to end their winless run.

Four matches are scheduled for 6:15 p.m.: Angers–Nice, Brest–Olympique Lyon, Le Havre–Lorient and Le Mans–Monaco. Monaco will be looking for points away to newcomers Le Mans, while Lyon will try to return to winning ways in their visit to Brest.

The day’s headline match is Lens–Olympique Marseille. The game at the “Bollaert-Delelis” stadium kicks off at 9:45 p.m. Bulgarian time. Before kick-off, Marseille are two points ahead of Lens, and the match could change the gap between the two teams in the race for places that qualify for European competitions.

The full Sunday schedule for the 10th round includes six matches, with all the results set to shape the provisional standings before the league break.

Sources: ouest-france.fr, leparisien.fr, sportsmole.co.uk