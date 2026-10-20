Crazy turnaround at Anfield: Liverpool trailed 0:2, but beat Villarreal in the Champions League

Liverpool created a real European thriller and preserved their perfect full points record in the Champions League, after making a fantastic turnaround from 0:2 to 4:3 against the Spanish Villarreal in a match from the third round of the main phase.

The match at “Anfield“ started nightmarishly for the people of Merseyside. In the 4th minute, a fatal mistake by captain Virgil Van Dijk gave the ball to Georges Mikoutadze, who immediately sent it into the net behind Alisson for 0:1.

In the 29th minute, the "yellow submarine" struck a second blow — Sergio Cardona was found in an excellent position in the penalty area and doubled the visitors' lead with a low diagonal shot.

Liverpool did not give up and went on a furious offensive. In the 36th minute, Konstantinos Tsimikas crossed accurately from a corner kick, and Alexis McAllister unquestionably headed it past the post for 1:2.

In the added time of the first half, young hope Rio Ngumoa demonstrated stunning technique, cutting through Villarreal's defense, and put the ball on the head of Ronald Araujo, who restored the tie — 2:2.

The entry of Florian Wirtz into the game in the second half completely changed the dynamics in favor of the hosts. In the 65th minute, after another preparatory work by Ngumoa, McAllister took control in the penalty area and with the help of a ricochet sent the ball under the crossbar for 3:2, sealing his double.

Just three minutes later, Cody Gakpo broke through on the flank and found substitute Florian Wirtz, who with a precise cross shot into the bottom corner gave Peter Gulaci no chance for 4:2.

In the 87th minute, Tanitoluwa Oluwaseyi brought back the intrigue for Villarreal with a wonderful long-range shot for 4:3, but the Spaniards had no strength for more.

With this triumph, Liverpool occupies 2nd place in the overall Champions League standings with 9 points from 3 matches, while Villarreal is on 19th position with 3 points.