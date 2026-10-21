Bayern and Arsenal exchanged two goals in Munich, Kane and Rice shone

Bayern Munich and Arsenal failed to produce a winner in a spectacular clash in the main phase of the Champions League. The two European giants finished 2:2 at the “Allianz Arena“, after exchanging one goal in each half and offering a contested match with twists in the result.

The match began with unpleasant news for the Londoners' manager Mikel Arteta. Bukayo Saka suffered an injury and was unable to continue his participation, which forced the coach to make an early change in the lineup.

In the 21st minute, the hosts were close to opening the score. Serge Gnabry received an excellent pass into the penalty area and shot immediately into the bottom right corner, but David Raya demonstrated a wonderful reflex and prevented the goal.

Arsenal also reached the goal celebration in the first half. In the 26th minute, Eberichi Eze sent the ball into the Bayern goal, but his goal was initially canceled due to offside. However, after the intervention of the VAR system, the decision was changed and the “gunners“ took the lead in the score.

The visitors' lead lasted only nine minutes. In the 35th minute, Alphonso Davies restored parity after a well-organized attack by the Bavarians, in the construction of which Harry Kane played a key role. Until the break, no new goals were scored.

After the resumption of play, both teams continued to look for a way to the opponent's goal. In the 61st minute, Bayern had the opportunity to take the lead from the penalty spot, and Harry Kane took responsibility for the execution and made no mistake for 2:1.

Arsenal did not give up and gradually increased their pressure in search of a new equalizer. The Londoners' efforts paid off in the 82nd minute, when Declan Rice scored after an assist from Victor Gökeres and made the final 2:2.

The draw brought one point each to both teams in the main phase of the Champions League. After the match, Bayern Munich occupies 14th place in the provisional standings, while Arsenal is seventh.