Second loss in Chengdu: Dimitar Kisimov out of the semifinals of the Youth Masters

Bulgarian tennis hope Dimitar Kisimov suffered a second defeat at the Youth Masters of the eight best junior tennis players in Chengdu (China). The second match from Group B proved to be extremely difficult for the 18-year-old from Sofia, who lost to American Keaton Hance 0:6, 2:6 after only 57 minutes of court time.

The match was completely dominated by the American player. Kisimov allowed a total of five breaks on his serve and never managed to reach a break point throughout the match.

With this second defeat, the Bulgarian also lost mathematical chances of ranking among the top two in the group and participating in the semifinals of the prestigious competition.

Despite being eliminated from the fight for the trophy, the Bulgarian still has one more match to play on Chinese soil. On Friday, Dimitar Kisimov will play his last match from Group B against the German Vincent Reisach, in which he will seek a first victory and a worthy end to his participation in the Masters.