Kylian Mbappe sets another Champions League record

Real Madrid top scorer Kylian Mbappe set another record with his goal in the 4-1 home win over RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

It was his 25th goal for Real Madrid in the tournament, making him the only player in Champions League history to have scored at least that many goals for two different teams.

Mbappe reached this number of goals in his 28th match for Real. The Frenchman previously scored 42 times in 64 matches for Paris Saint-Germain. In addition, the striker has six goals in his nine appearances for his home club Monaco in the tournament.

Thus, in a total of 101 matches in the Champions League, he has 73 goals, which places him in fifth place in the all-time scoring ranking of the competition, in which he became the leading scorer in two seasons - 2023/24 and 2025/26.