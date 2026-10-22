Lokomotiv Plovdiv with a gesture to the fans

The management of Lokomotiv Plovdiv informed that after talks with a large part of the fans and in order to ensure maximum attendance for the upcoming match with Slavia, a decision was made to reduce the prices of tickets for the stadium as follows:

Tribune “Besika” – 8 euros

Children's (children from 10 to 16 years old) / Seniors (people over 65) for the tribune “Besika” – 4 euros

Southern tribune – 8 euros

Children (children from 10 to 16 years old) / Seniors (people over 65) for the South Stand – 4 euros

„Sportclub“ Stand – 12 euros

Children (children from 10 to 16 years old) / Seniors (people over 65) for the „Sportclub“ stand – 6 euros

"This decision is a sign of our desire to be closer to you and to open the doors of the stadium to more supporters. We know that the strength of our club lies not only in the players on the field, but also in us - in those who support it with their voices from the stands, as well as with their financial support in these difficult times. Every ticket purchased, every small contribution is a step forward for our Lokomotiv!", the club wrote.