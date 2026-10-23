Barcelona looking for a new defender in January

Barcelona plans to attract a central defender in the winter transfer window. According to the Spanish publication “Fichajes”, sporting director Deco and the management are already preparing a move to fill a gap in the squad that remained unresolved in the summer.

The 2:4 defeat by Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday showed how vulnerable the Catalans' defense can be when there are not enough rotation options. Against the European champion, Hansi Flick's team conceded four goals, and the limited options in the center of defense became one of the main problems of the guests.

That is why Barcelona will return to the search for a new defender in January. According to “Fichajes” the club urgently needs to resolve an issue that they failed to address in the summer transfer window. The priority is clear – bringing in a left-footed centre-back who could give Flick more options in building up the defensive line.