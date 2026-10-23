Levski is looking for a striker and a winger

Levski's summer selection will soon end, but the work on strengthening the squad does not stop even for a second, as the club is looking for a striker and a winger, writes "Mach Telegraf".

The winter transfer window will be key to the ambitions of the „blues“ to defend the championship title. That's when the last rounds of the regular season will end and the playoff phase will begin, in which each match is worth 6 points.

At the moment, Levski has the necessary length, and soon, when everyone is available, Velasquez will not have any problems with rotations.

The question is whether there will be new ones from the condensed cycle of matches, but thoughts in this direction are like shooting in the dark. The truth is that the “blues“ will not encounter difficulties in earning points from teams outside the top 6, if we include Botev Pd and Arda in this number.

The selection is a process that is always on the agenda, especially when the club's goal is to develop, not survive.

Levski has real competition in the middle of the field. Serginho, Mubarik, Grujic further increased the possible three in the middle of the field, with Turdin, Buras and Mitkov as options. All of them are quality players, which suggests that there will be no need for reinforcements. Before the start of the European participation, Georgi Kostadinov stated that the selection in the winter will be more modest, and the goal is to raise the class of the team drastically.