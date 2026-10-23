New worries for "Lauta": foreign clubs lurk around Dušan Kosić

The uncertainty surrounding Lokomotiv Plovdiv also poses serious questions about the future of head coach Dušan Kosić. The media in his native Slovenia are closely following the events of “Lauta“ and are paying attention to the financial difficulties that could lead to serious changes in the club.

Although the 55-year-old specialist's contract with the “black and whites“ is until the summer of 2028, it is not excluded that the separation between the two parties will occur significantly earlier. Hristo Krusharski, who recently announced that he is transferring the Acacias to Plovdiv, has included a buyout clause in the coach's contract. There is interest in Kosic from foreign teams, and his name is also associated with the possibility of taking over the Bulgarian national team.

The Slovenian publication nogomania.com published an extensive article dedicated to the situation in Lokomotiv and the challenges facing the coach.

„Slovenian coach Dušan Kosic is facing an increasingly uncertain future in Bulgaria. The main financier of Lokomotiv Plovdiv has resigned, the club is looking for a new owner, and the fans have started to raise money for its activities“, the media analysis says.

Journalists note that financial instability significantly complicates the work of the specialist, who must cope not only with sporting tasks, but also with the uncertainty surrounding the club's development.

„After fifth place last season, this Kosic found himself in a difficult position. He continues to work in a situation in which the club's future is far from guaranteed“, colleagues also share.

Kosic himself prefers not to go into details about the problems, but admits that the situation is serious and the main goal at the moment is for the club to overcome the difficult period.

„I have no comment on the situation in the club at the moment. I hope we can find a solution. We want to survive“, the coach said, quoted by the Slovenian media.

According to nogomania.com, finding stable financing will be crucial for Lokomotiv's future. Otherwise, the difficulties may deepen, and Kosic will have additional responsibility to maintain calm and motivation in the team.

“For long-term stability in Lokomotiv, a new investor or a more permanent source of financing will almost certainly be needed. Now the focus is only on survival. In such circumstances, Kosic should focus on sporting results while waiting for the ownership issue to be resolved. He will certainly have an extremely difficult job ahead of him for the rest of the season, when he will have to maintain morale in the locker room so that everyone can somehow survive at least until the winter break“, the publication adds.