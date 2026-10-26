Barcelona breaks El Clasico ticket sales record

Barcelona reported record ticket sales for Sunday's El Clasico against Real Madrid at the “Camp Nou“. The Catalan club generated an impressive 19,105,768 euros, beating its previous record of 16.4 million euros set in May.

According to information from the Spanish publication “Mundo Deportivo“, the match was watched live by 60,055 spectators. For comparison, the previous match between the two giants at the stadium was attended by 62,213 people. Despite the smaller number of fans, this time the revenue is significantly higher thanks to increased ticket prices and a larger number of VIP seats.

The average price of a standard ticket reached 984 euros excluding taxes, which is an increase of 10% compared to last season. For privileged VIP seats, the average value was even higher - 2727 euros.

The reported results also show the potential for further revenue growth when the reconstruction of the “Camp Nou“ is fully completed. The plans foresee the stadium having a capacity of 104,600 seats, including 9500 VIP positions. Currently, the number of VIP seats is approximately 5000.

According to the club, season ticket holders and Barcelona members occupied 86% of the standard capacity of the facility during the derby. This adds to the picture of the huge interest in the clash with the great rival from Madrid.

The financial success is not limited to tickets. Barcelona also reported record sales of club items at the “Camp Nou“. For the first time, revenue from this activity exceeded 800,000 euros within two consecutive days.

The special collection created in partnership with American rapper Tyler, the Creator has attracted particularly strong interest. It has generated the highest revenue of all the club's collections developed in collaboration with celebrities and offered both in physical stores and in the official Barcelona online store.

The record proceeds from El Clásico and sales of items highlight the enormous commercial potential of the Catalan club, especially in view of the future increase in capacity and capabilities of the renovated stadium.