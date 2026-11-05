Tension between Levski and Jagiellonia fans in Sofia

Tension arose between the fan groups of Levski and Jagiellonia shortly before the start of their Europa League match at Vasil Levski Stadium in Sofia.

The visiting supporters have been seated in the area between Sections B and C, designated for the Polish team's fans. According to information from Focus, clashes between Jagiellonia and Levski supporters began there.

Many fans from both sides gathered around the fence. Stewards intervened, but bringing the situation under control was made more difficult by the tension between the fan groups.

The situation gradually calmed down, and the Bulgarian supporters were urged by security staff to return to their seats. Jagiellonia fans continued to gesture towards the opposing supporters. The match between Levski and Jagiellonia is being played in Sofia as part of the league phase of the Europa League. The game is being broadcast live on Max Sport 3.