All Results from the Early Europa League Matches (November 5)

Levski Sofia achieved the most significant result for Bulgarian football on Europa League night after beating Jagiellonia 1-0 in Sofia. The victory was the Blues' second in a row in the league phase following their 2-1 win over Viktoria Plzeň in the previous round. The match was played at the Vasil Levski National Stadium.

The biggest surprise came at San Siro, where Milan lost 0-2 to Ferencváros. Lenny Joseph scored both goals for the Hungarian side – in the 52nd and 66th minutes. Marius Corbu started for the visitors and was substituted in stoppage time. This was Milan's second home defeat in the competition after their 0-2 loss to Benfica in the opening round.

Anderlecht beat Salzburg 2-0. Augustinsson opened the scoring in the 20th minute, while Winkler completed the scoreline in the 90th. It was the Belgian side's third consecutive Europa League victory following wins over Jagiellonia and Dinamo Zagreb.

Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim drew 1-1 at Selhurst Park. Prass put the visitors ahead in the seventh minute, while Kamada equalised in the first minute of stoppage time. The English side played with 10 men from the 77th minute after Adam Wharton's red card.

Real Sociedad and Lyon also shared the points after a 1-1 draw. Óskarsson put the hosts ahead in the 28th minute, while Tolisso equalised in the 54th. The result left both teams without a win after four rounds.

Bournemouth won 3-1 away to Sparta Prague. Singate opened the scoring for the Czech side in the 35th minute, but Adams equalised in the 57th, Evanilson completed the turnaround in the 81st, and Ryan rounded off the scoring in the 90th.

NEC Nijmegen beat Omonia 3-1. Dioné gave the Cypriot side the lead in the 23rd minute, but the hosts came from behind after the break. Linssen scored twice – in the 50th and 76th minutes, while Bischof added the third goal in the 74th.

In the other two completed matches, Viktoria Plzeň beat Lillestrøm 1-0 with a goal from Prince Adu in the 10th minute. The eighth match in the early schedule ended with Anderlecht's victory over Salzburg. The remaining nine matches of the round kick off at 22:00 tonight.