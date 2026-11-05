Trump’s Deal! A Serious Problem with the Acceptance of Russian Diesel in the US

As of November 5, 2026, there is a serious problem with the acceptance of Russian diesel in the US.

According to a Reuters report from October 23, the first tanker, Agioi Fanendes, loaded around 40,000 tonnes of Russian diesel in Primorsk and set course for New York. The expected arrival date is November 7.

On November 4, Radio „Radio Free Europe“ reported that eight tankers carrying more than 300,000 tonnes of Russian diesel were being monitored by Ukrainian authorities as potentially bound for the US. Four are under sanctions imposed by the EU, the United Kingdom and Ukraine.

No American buyer or terminal has been identified for Agioi Fanendes’ cargo.

In the case of the tanker Taurus, there is no evidence of unloading, despite the fact that it was near the port of Wilmington.

There has been an even more interesting development: according to the Financial Times on November 4, two of the first three tankers have already changed course:

Talisman has diverted towards the Mediterranean.

Leruo has changed its destination to Brazil. Agioi Fanendes is continuing towards the Atlantic coast, but still has no confirmed port of discharge.

This is a real indication of difficulties in implementing the deal.

New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat and former US Navy officer, sent an official letter on November 2 to port and terminal operators in New Jersey. She warned the operators in New Jersey that, according to her legal interpretation, accepting the fuel violates federal law and could lead to civil and criminal liability.

Is there a legal conflict?

On October 9, 2026, however, the US Department of the Treasury, through OFAC, issued General License 135, which authorizes certain transactions involving Russian diesel, including imports into the US. Sherrill disputes the legality of this license. According to her, the administration cannot use an administrative act to circumvent a ban adopted by Congress.

Therefore, we have a clash between:

the Trump administration, which authorizes the imports; the governor of New Jersey, who is warning local operators about the legal risks; and legislation passed by Congress that bans imports of Russian petroleum products.

It is important to note that this is the governor’s legal position, not a final court ruling that the OFAC license is unlawful.

There is indeed a difficulty in the Trump administration’s attempt to carry out imports of Russian diesel. It is not simply the result of political protests, but a combination of sanctions restrictions, legal uncertainty, risks for operators, and a lack of confirmed buyers and terminals.

It is particularly telling that two tankers have already changed course before a final decision was reached in the legal dispute.