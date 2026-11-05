Ferencváros shock Milan with a 2–0 win at San Siro

Ferencváros dealt Milan a heavy blow, winning 2–0 at San Siro in a match from the fourth round of the Europa League league phase. Lenny Joseph scored both goals for the visitors, while the Hungarian side withstood the hosts’ pressure even after being reduced to ten men.

Milan started with Lorenzo Torriani in goal, while Gonçalo Ramos led the attack. Christian Pulisic remained among the substitutes and came on after the break. In the first half, the hosts tried to impose control but failed to score. Ferencváros also created chances, with Torriani making several decisive interventions.

The deadlock was broken in the 52nd minute. During a passing sequence with his feet, Torriani made a mistake that Lenny Joseph took advantage of, sending the ball into Milan’s net. Ferencváros thus took the lead at a time when the Italian side was trying to increase the pressure.

Joseph doubled the visitors’ advantage in the 66th minute following a quick attack. The forward finished off a Hungarian counterattack to score his second goal of the match. Ferencváros were reduced to ten men in the 76th minute after Bamidele Yusuf was shown a red card. Milan searched for at least one goal but failed to break through the visitors’ defence. The hosts enjoyed territorial superiority late on, but their attacks did not lead to a change in the score.

The defeat left Milan with three points from four Europa League matches. Ferencváros maintained their perfect record and moved to 12 points. In the next round, the Italian team will visit Olympiacos on 26 November, while Ferencváros will host Betis.