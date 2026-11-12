CSKA Academy and the Sofia Medical Association join forces

CSKA Academy and the Sofia Medical Association have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at preventing health problems and caring for the health of children involved in sports, the club announced.

The partnership was officially announced today at a press conference held in the press conference room at the “Bulgarian Army” Stadium. The main focus of the joint initiative will be the organisation and conducting of preventive medical examinations for the young footballers from CSKA Academy.

CSKA was represented at the event by Academy head Boyko Velichkov and the coordinator of CSKA Academy, CSKA II and CSKA III, Petar Zanev. The Sofia Medical Association was represented by its chairman, Dr. Vanyo Vidkov; Dr. Asen Medzhidiev, the organisation’s former chairman and founder of the “Children’s Health” programme; and Dr. Yavor Pukalski, a paediatric orthopaedic traumatologist, head of the Paediatric Orthopaedics and Traumatology Department at UMHATEM “N. I. Pirogov” and a participant in the “Children’s Health” programme.

The cooperation is another step in CSKA’s consistent efforts to provide the best possible conditions for the development of young footballers. The club believes that caring for young athletes does not consist solely of the training process and sporting results, but also includes a responsible approach to their health, proper development and prevention.

By combining the experience and expertise of the two organisations, additional opportunities for medical care and prevention will be created, because children’s health must always come first.