Ronald Araújo is happy at Liverpool: “Playing at Anfield is incredible”

Defender Ronald Araújo is feeling excellent at Liverpool and is pleased with the opportunity to be part of the English giants. The Uruguayan footballer, who according to the information provided is at “Anfield” on loan from Barcelona, shared his impressions of the new challenge.

Araújo admits that he was prepared for the difficulties of moving to a different footballing environment. He had to adapt not only to his new team, but also to the specifics of English football.

“Playing at “Anfield” is incredible. I came here ready for this challenge. From the moment the opportunity to join this great club arose, I began preparing so that I could arrive in excellent shape and adapt to the team and the new league, where the style of play is completely different.

This required a lot of hard work. From my very first weeks at the club, we all worked hard together to reach the necessary level of fitness. I am grateful to Liverpool, but I am aware that I still have a lot of work ahead of me.

I have to continue improving. This is part of my character – always to work, give my best and learn. I believe that I still have a lot to learn and plenty of room to develop. The best is yet to come,” Araújo told Liverpool’s official website.

The Uruguayan has shown ambition to continue building on his performances and make the most of the opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in England.