Tuchel after triumph in Madrid: Our best match; Simon: They were stronger, we have to accept it

England defeated Spain 3:2 in Madrid to finish top of Group A3 in the Nations League. The victory ended Spain’s run of 43 matches without defeat, while the hosts will advance to the quarter-finals as runners-up in the group. UEFA highlighted the victory as one of the leading stories from the final round of the group stage.

Harry Kane put England ahead from the penalty spot, while after the break Ezri Konsa and Ben White scored within five minutes to make it 3:0. The situation changed in the 63rd minute, when Elliott Anderson was sent off for a foul on Lamine Yamal. Mikel Oyarzabal converted the penalty, and Nico Williams pulled Spain back to 2:3.

In the closing stages, Spain’s pressure was halted by goalkeeper James Trafford, who made a double save in stoppage time to deny Fermín López and Aymeric Laporte. Thomas Tuchel described the match as England’s “best” performance since he took charge of the team. “It was a very complete performance and the victory was deserved,” said the manager.

Declan Rice also highlighted the confidence in the England camp. “We knew we would beat them tonight,” said the midfielder, praising Trafford for his decisive interventions late on. According to Rice, the red card changed the course of the match, but the team maintained its resilience.

For Spain, goalkeeper Unai Simón acknowledged the opponent’s superiority. “They were better than us and we have to accept it,” he told Spanish television. Simón pointed to England’s physical play and problems in building from the back as the main reasons for the defeat. The Spanish newspapers “AS” and “El País” focused on the end of the long unbeaten run and the loss of top spot in the group.

Belgium came from behind to beat Italy

Belgium qualified for the quarter-finals after a 4:1 victory over Italy in Brussels. Pio Esposito put the visitors ahead and scored his tenth goal for the national team, but Maxim De Cuyper, Nathan Ngoy, Jérémy Doku and Diego Moreira completed a convincing comeback.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini said Belgium had been the better side. “We were unable to cope physically in the challenges and it cost us dearly,” he said. Italy finished third but retained its place in League A and will not play a relegation play-off.

France won Group A1

France defeated Turkey 2:1 to finish top of Group A1. Zinedine Zidane admitted that he had not been satisfied with the first half but praised the reaction after the break. “I was not satisfied and we had to change something. The players reacted very well in the second half,” said the manager.

Croatia ended their campaign with a 2:1 victory over the Czech Republic, with Lovro Majer scoring the decisive goal. The Nations League quarter-finals will be played in March 2027.

Sources: theguardian.com, cadenaser.com, as.com