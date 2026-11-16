Mert Durmush Provides an Assist in Spezia’s New Victory

Mert Durmush started as a starter and helped Spezia beat Vado 3:0 in a match from the 14th round of Italy’s Serie C. The 21-year-old Bulgarian attacking footballer played as a left winger, provided an assist and played an important role in the second goal.

Durmush stood out in the first half. In the 40th minute, he delivered a cross to Denis Katsadori, who opened the scoring from close range to make it 1:0.

After the break, Durmush was once again at the heart of the attack. In the 65th minute, following a cross from Katsadori and a mistake by Vado’s goalkeeper, the Bulgarian sent a header against the post. Caleb Jimenez scored from the rebound to make it 2:0.

The final score was set in the 74th minute by substitute Joselito, who scored with a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

The victory consolidated Spezia’s position at the top of the standings. The team remain unbeaten after the first 14 rounds and now have a six-point lead over second-placed Ravenna.

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho made his debut for Ravenna in the same round. Spezia thus maintained their advantage over the team that brought in the 46-year-old former „Golden Ball“ winner for their Serie C match.