Pep Guardiola reveals whether he will become USA coach

Pep Guardiola has no intention of taking charge of the USA national team, despite emerging as the leading favorite for the position following Mauricio Pochettino’s departure. The United States Soccer Federation is expected to make an offer to the Spanish coach, but sources close to him claim that he is determined to spend an entire season away from the dugout.

Pochettino left the position to take charge of Manchester United following Michael Carrick’s dismissal. According to The Associated Press, the U.S. federation will likely explore the possibility of bringing in Guardiola, but at this stage there is no confirmation that an official offer has been made or that negotiations have begun.

The 55-year-old coach left Manchester City in 2026 and currently has no plans for an immediate return to club or international football. Earlier this year, he held talks with the Italian Football Federation, but rejected the offer to take charge of the national team.

There was also similar interest in him from England. The Football Association viewed him as a possible successor to Gareth Southgate before appointing Thomas Tuchel in 2024.

Guardiola’s refusal does not mean that he has ruled out international management. The Spaniard has long expressed a desire to lead a national team at a major tournament. Possible destinations in the future include Brazil and England, while the USA also remains of interest because of the opportunity to build a long-term project.

“The USA is a fascinating destination for building a project over many years and taking the national team to the next level,” Guardiola has said.

Before appointing Pochettino, the U.S. federation had already sought an established European coach to prepare the team for major international tournaments. If Guardiola sticks to his decision to take a one-year break, the leadership will have to look for another permanent head coach.