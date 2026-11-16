Gareth Bale and Saudi investors interested in Sevilla

Gareth Bale and Saudi investors are among the candidates to buy football club Sevilla. Juggernaut Capital Partners, a fund advised by the former Real Madrid footballer, and HD Ventures, a company owned by brothers Mansour and Haider Sayed, are exploring the possibility of acquiring up to 85% of the Spanish club’s shares.

The estimated value of the transaction is around €500 million. This is an assessment of the deal and does not mean that the final price has already been agreed. The process is being coordinated by investment bank Goldman Sachs, which is seeking potential buyers for the majority stake.

According to information cited by the Bulgarian News Agency, Sevilla’s shareholders expect non-binding offers by mid-December 2026. After that, up to three finalists are expected to be selected for negotiations. The plan is for the buyer to be determined by the end of the year, with the deal completed in early 2027.

Bale’s interest comes after the failure of an earlier initiative involving Sergio Ramos. The former Spain international was also among the candidates to acquire the club, but withdrew from the process.

Sevilla is facing significant financial obligations. The club’s debts amount to around €60 million, while the necessary capital increase is estimated at a further €80 million. This means that any potential new owner will have to not only acquire the shares but also provide additional funding to stabilize the club.

The sale of a 42% stake in Valencia to American investors has further heightened interest in the Spanish football market. So far, no agreement has been reached for Sevilla, while the bids from the fund linked to Gareth Bale and HD Ventures remain at the stage of exploration and offer preparation.