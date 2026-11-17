Mauricio Pochettino will be given broader powers at Manchester United than his official position as head coach would suggest. According to The Athletic, the club expects the Argentine to effectively take on the role of a traditional English-style manager, including having a strong influence over sporting decisions and the selection of new players.

Manchester United confirmed the appointment of Pochettino, who will begin work at “Old Trafford” on November 18. He will succeed Michael Carrick, who was dismissed after the team’s worst start to a Premier League season. According to the club’s announcement, the Argentine and his staff will be released from their duties with the United States national team before taking charge of the English giants.

People familiar with Pochettino’s work believe he will insist on having a key role in the selection of new players during the upcoming transfer windows. This would extend his influence beyond the training process and team selection for matches.

“There are people at the club who expect Pochettino to be given greater powers when he starts work than his title of head coach suggests, and to take on the role of an old-school manager,” The Athletic reports.

Pochettino is known to English football executives from his five-year spell at Tottenham. Under his management, the London club became a regular participant in the Champions League and reached the tournament final in 2019.

The new coach is taking over Manchester United in a difficult situation. The team is 18th in the Premier League with 8 points after 10 matches and has only one league win. According to Sky Sports, this is the club’s worst start in Premier League history.

The decision to appoint Pochettino was made after Carrick’s dismissal on November 12. The Argentine has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, the BBC reported.

Before finalising the appointment, the club had also discussed other names, including Unai Emery, Cesc Fàbregas, Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Sebastian Hoeneß. Ultimately, the management opted for Pochettino, who will begin his attempt to pull United out of the relegation zone on November 18.