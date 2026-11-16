Results from the Nations League matches played on November 16:
Estonia - Bulgaria 2:1
1:0 Kristal 8'
1:1 Kovachev 45+1'
2:1 Palumets 60'
Iceland - Luxembourg 3:0
1:0 Willumsson 25'
2:0 Gudjohnsen 37' /OG/
3:0 Ellertsson 50'
Kazakhstan - Slovakia 2:2
1:0 Chesnokov 29'
1:1 Bozenik 56'
2:1 Vorogovsky 65'
2:2 Kapralik 90+5'
Faroe Islands - Moldova 1:0
1:0 Samuelsen 24'
Lithuania - Liechtenstein 2:1
1:0 Kristal 8'
1:1 Kovachev 45+1'
2:1 Palumets 60'
Germany – Netherlands 5:0
1:0 Scherhant 41'
2:0 Wirtz 60'
3:0 Schlotterbeck 65'
4:0 Wirtz 71'
5:0 Gruda 77'
Greece – Serbia 1:0
1:0 Giorgos Masouras 69'
Switzerland – Scotland 4:0
1:0 Ferguson 22' /OG/
2:0 Bales 47'
3:0 Sanchez 51'
4:0 Amdouni 89'
North Macedonia – Slovenia 0:3
0:1 Sturm 29'
0:2 Zec 62'
0:3 Sturm 90+1'
Gibraltar – Malta 1:1
0:1 Shaw 19'
1:1 Richards 81'