Greece beat Serbia 1-0 at home in the final match for both teams in this year’s Nations League. The only goal of the match was scored by Giorgos Masouras in the 69th minute.

The attack began with an excellent cross from Evangelos Pavlidis. Masouras controlled the ball in the penalty area with a good first touch, then fired accurately into the bottom-left corner of the goal.

The hosts had several good opportunities even before the goal. In the 32nd minute, Lazaros Rota found himself one-on-one with Đorđe Petrović, but the Serbian goalkeeper saved his shot.

Two minutes later, Christos Tzolis also came close to opening the scoring, but Petrović intervened decisively once again. In the 20th minute, the Greek players appealed for a penalty after a scramble in the penalty area, but referee Michael Oliver did not point to the spot.

As early as the seventh minute, Christos Zafeiris was shown a yellow card for a reckless foul.

After the victory, Greece finished the group stage in third place with 11 points. Serbia remained last without a point.