Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus responded to the harsh words of Dolores Aveiro, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother, ahead of the match against Wales. She expressed satisfaction at Portugal’s heavy 1–4 defeat to Denmark and accused the team’s management of misleading her son and failing to show him the respect he deserved.

„Do I now have to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother as well? Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother is a lady whom I respect greatly. A mother is a mother; I understand her statements,“ Jesus said.

The coach stressed Ronaldo’s importance to Portuguese football but rejected the claims that he had misled the forward. According to him, this had happened neither in the national team nor during their time working together in Saudi Arabia.

„Cristiano is a legend of Portuguese football. The Portugal national team and Portuguese football will never be able to forget him,“ Jesus said.

The coach explained that he had worked with Ronaldo for a year while in charge of Al-Nassr. At the time, he told him that he was joining the club to help the team become champions.

„I did not deceive him,“ Jesus stated emphatically. He added that he was not afraid of the ongoing questions on the subject and would answer for Ronaldo if the conversation were repeated next year as well.

Jesus also commented on the decision to release Bernardo Silva from Portugal’s camp. The reason was a muscle problem, which the medical staff had reported to the coach.

According to him, Bernardo Silva and Fabio Silva had asked to do exercises with assistant coach Pedro. Afterwards, the midfielder complained of discomfort and was examined by the medical team.

„I am not part of the medical staff. What the doctors told me is that, given the two days between the matches, there was no time for Bernardo to play in this match,“ the head coach explained.

Jesus clarified that there would be more time for recovery over the weekend, but the final assessment of the player’s condition must be made by a doctor.