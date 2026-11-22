Milan thrashed Frosinone 5–1 at “Giuseppe Meazza” in a Serie A match from the 12th round. The hosts took an early lead, conceded a goal to reduce the deficit, but scored three more after the break to record their third consecutive league victory.

Milan took the lead in the 4th minute. Following a combination between Luka Modrić, Adrien Rabiot and Christian Pulisic, Gabriele Calvani tried to intercept the pass but sent the ball into his own net.

In the 19th minute, Gonçalo Ramos made it 2–0. The Portuguese player took advantage of a quick attack launched after the ball was won back and finished Rabiot’s pass from close range.

Frosinone brought the match back to life in the 25th minute. Patrizio Masini reacted quickest during a scramble in the penalty area and pulled one back to make it 2–1.

Yashari and Cissé decided the match

Milan made a strong start to the second half and restored their two-goal lead in the 48th minute. Ardon Jashari received a pass from Rabiot and sent the ball into the top corner with a powerful shot from the left.

Ramos was substituted in the 51st minute due to discomfort, with Alfadjo Cissé coming on in his place. The striker scored in the 62nd minute after a counterattack launched by Pulisic. The goal was initially disallowed for offside, but following a VAR review, it was awarded.

Pulisic completed the final scoreline at 5–1 in the 68th minute. The American started the attack in his own half, rounded the onrushing goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani and finished with a lob.

Milan move onto 27 points

With the victory, Milan reached 27 points after 12 matches, while Frosinone remained on 20. The visitors finished the match with 10 players after Birligia left the field injured in the 82nd minute, with the team having already made all of its substitutions.

Before the match, Milan coach Ruben Amorim said of Pulisic: “He is the present and the future of this team.” The winger responded with a goal and a strong performance on the day Milan recorded their most convincing victory of the season.

Milan’s next test comes in the Europa League. On November 26, the team will visit Olympiacos in a fifth-round match of the league phase.

Sources: dsport.bg, milannews.it, rainews.it