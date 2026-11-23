Atalanta and Inter drew 4-4 in one of the highest-scoring matches of the 12th round of Serie A. The match in Bergamo produced eight goals, three changes in the lead and an equaliser from the penalty spot in stoppage time. Inter led 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2, but were unable to hold on to their advantage.

The visitors started more actively and took the lead in the 16th minute. Following a shot by Nicolo Barella and a series of deflections, Francesco Pio Esposito found himself in a clear position and scored to make it 1-0. The striker doubled Inter’s advantage in the 32nd minute with a header from a corner taken by Federico Dimarco.

Atalanta pulled one back in the 35th minute through Eljif Elmas. Shortly beforehand, Hakan Calhanoglu had left the pitch with a muscular problem and was replaced by Petar Sucic. The hosts began the second half hoping to equalise, but instead conceded another goal.

Esposito completed his hat-trick, but Inter failed to win

In the 52nd minute, Esposito finished off a combination with Marcus Thuram to score his third goal of the match. The 21-year-old striker thus recorded his first hat-trick in Serie A, and Inter once again led by two goals.

Atalanta, however, did not give up. Charles De Ketelaere pulled one back to make it 2-3 in the 72nd minute with a header from a corner. Four minutes later, Inter were awarded a penalty for a handball by Davide Zappacosta, and Sucic converted to make it 4-2.

De Ketelaere scored his second goal in the 81st minute to bring the hosts back into the match. Atalanta pressed in the final minutes, and the decisive moment came in the 90th minute, when the ball struck Alessandro Bastoni’s raised arm. Franck Kessie coolly converted the awarded penalty to make it 4-4 in the first minute of stoppage time.

Inter dropped crucial points

The draw left Inter three points behind leaders Lazio and ended the team’s chance to respond with a win to the victories of their direct rivals at the top of the table. Cristian Chivu’s side conceded four goals despite holding a two-goal lead on three occasions.

„We need to work on the attitude, desire and determination that we must show at certain moments of the match,“ Cristian Chivu said after the game.

Atalanta started the match with Marco Sportiello after Marco Carnesecchi picked up an injury during the warm-up. Inter’s next match is against Stuttgart in the Champions League, while the Bergamo side will continue their Conference League campaign against Borac.

Sources: sport.sky.it, ansa.it, goal.com