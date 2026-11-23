Football takes up the largest share of today’s sports television schedule, but viewers can also choose between skiing, snooker, volleyball, cycling and combat sports. The programme starts early with Bulgarian volleyball and continues with matches from European and Asian competitions.

Morning and daytime broadcasts

BNT 3 starts the sporting day at 06:10 with the Dragoman – Levski match from the women’s National Volleyball League. At 09:00, the channel will show the final of the Youth Olympic Games in futsal between Portugal and Argentina, while the taekwondo finals are scheduled for 10:40.

At 14:00, the cycling event “Tour de France Criterium of Singapore” follows. Later, from 18:40, BNT 3 will broadcast the World Obstacle Course Racing Championships in the 400-metre event.

Football gets under way in the afternoon

Nova Sport will broadcast Neftchi Fergana – Al Hilal live at 15:45. At 18:00, the Bulgarian match Ludogorets – Dunav will be shown on Diema Sport.

The AFC Champions League continues with two matches at 20:15. Al Ittihad – Pakhtakor will be shown on Diema Sport 3, while Nova Sport will broadcast Al Quwa Al Jawiya – Al Gharafa.

Evening highlights

At 19:00, Eurosport 1 will offer both runs of the men’s slalom from the World Cup in Gurgl. At the same time, Eurosport 2 will show the final of the Northern Ireland Open in snooker.

The football programme continues at 21:30 with Ceuta – Almeria on MAX Sport 2. Monza – Fiorentina is scheduled for 21:45 on MAX Sport 3, while Levante – Elche starts at 22:00 on MAX Sport 4. From 22:15, Nova Sport will broadcast boxing from the ONE series.

There is a discrepancy between the published TV listings regarding part of Diema Sport 2’s schedule. Gong.bg lists Hull City – Brighton at 16:00 and Liverpool – Manchester United at 18:30, while TV Programata has a recording of Coventry City – Crystal Palace at 19:00 and a Premier League studio programme at 21:30. Therefore, these broadcasts may be subject to change depending on the operator’s current schedule.