FIFA is expected to officially confirm the joint bid by the four British football associations to host the 2035 Women’s World Cup. It will be the first World Cup held in the United Kingdom since England’s historic triumph in the men’s tournament in 1966.

The tournament will bring together 48 national teams, which will play a total of 104 matches over 39 days. The bid proposes that the games be played at 19 stadiums – 14 in England, two in Scotland, two in Wales and one in Northern Ireland. The proposed venues include „Wembley“, „Old Trafford“, „Etihad Stadium“ and Tottenham’s stadium.

Hosting the tournament would be particularly significant for Northern Ireland, after the country failed to secure any matches at Euro 2028. Matches from the World Cup are expected to be played at the refurbished „Windsor Park“ in 2035.

The bid received a score of 4.3 out of 5 in FIFA’s evaluation. However, some unresolved issues remain regarding financial guarantees, taxation and security, the “BBC” reports.

At the same time, FIFA is also expected to approve the joint bid by Mexico, the United States, Costa Rica and Jamaica for the 2031 Women’s World Cup.