Lube Civitanova, featuring brothers Aleksandar and Simeon Nikolov, recorded another victory in the Italian volleyball championship. The team prevailed 3:0 (25:15, 25:22, 25:23) over Prata di Pordenone.

Aleksandar Nikolov was the match's top scorer with 16 points, also adding three aces. Simeon Nikolov contributed 4 points to the victory.

Following the victory, Lube are second with 18 points. Perugia lead the standings with one point more.

Monza win in Padua

Monza, with Jasmin Velichkov and Iliya Petkov, also secured a straight-sets victory. The team won 3:0 (25:17, 25:23, 25:22) away to Padua.

The two Bulgarian internationals started as part of the starting lineup. Velichkov finished with 12 points, including 9 in attack and 3 from blocks. Petkov added another 5 points. Diego Frasho was Monza's top scorer with 15 points.

Monza occupy tenth place with 5 points from 6 matches played.

Tatarov scores 13 points in defeat by Trentino

Allianz Milano, with Georgi Tatarov, lost 0:3 (22:25, 16:25, 23:25) at home to Trentino.

Tatarov scored 13 points for the hosts - 12 in attack and one from a block. The Bulgarian international also made 6 errors. The only Milano player to score more points in attack was Basil Dermo, who finished with 14.

Allianz Milano are sixth in the standings with 6 points.

Sources: bnrnews.bg