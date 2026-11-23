Marseille missed the opportunity to make a more serious push in the race for the top places in France’s Ligue 1 after losing 3-2 at home to newcomers Le Mans. Olympique led 2-0 at half-time but conceded three goals in the second half, including the winner in the fifth minute of stoppage time. The match at the “Vélodrome” was the last of the 11th round.

Amine Gouiri opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, and Igor Paixão doubled the hosts’ lead seven minutes later. Marseille controlled the match before half-time and appeared close to securing their sixth consecutive league win.

Le Mans turned the match around in 25 minutes

The scenario changed after the break. Louis Mafouta pulled one back in the 70th minute, and Éric Colas equalised ten minutes before the end. In the 95th minute, Jean Vercruysse took advantage of space in the penalty area and scored to make it 3-2. The assist came from Ryan Bamba.

Le Mans thus secured their first away win of the season and ended Marseille’s run of five consecutive Ligue 1 victories. The French club climbed to 13th place with 11 points, while Marseille remained fifth on 18 points and failed to move up to third. The result and goalscorers were confirmed by “Ouest-France”, while the standings after the end of the round were reported by “Eurosport”.

Videira: We needed a lot of character

“They have character. We needed a lot of character to achieve this first away win,” Le Mans coach Patrick Videira said, quoted by “Foot Mercato”. He stressed that his team had played too cautiously in the first half but had increased its efficiency and aggression after the break.

Marseille will look for a response away to Auxerre on 29 November in the 12th round. Le Mans will host Lille a day earlier.

Sources: eurosport.fr, ouest-france.fr, footmercato.net