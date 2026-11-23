Atletico Madrid won 3–0 away to Getafe in a La Liga match from the 13th round. Alex Baena, Johnny Cardoso and Alejandro Grimaldo scored the goals for Diego Simeone’s side, which collected 31 points and remained in third place in the standings.

Atletico took the lead in the 10th minute. Baena received a pass from Julian Alvarez and finished the move with a precise shot. The visitors doubled their advantage in the 30th minute, when Johnny Cardoso scored to make it 2–0.

Getafe were reduced to 10 men

The hosts were unable to respond to the pressure and finished the match with 10 players. Djené was shown a red card in stoppage time, and a penalty was awarded to Atletico following the foul. Grimaldo took the spot-kick and completed the scoring in the 92nd minute.

According to La Liga statistics, Atletico had 68.8% possession and attempted 20 shots to Getafe’s 11. Simeone’s side also had seven corners, while the hosts took two.

Historic achievement for Simeone

The victory also had special significance for Diego Simeone. The Argentine recorded his 345th win as a La Liga coach and moved ahead of Luis Aragonés at the top of the all-time standings. All of Simeone’s victories in the Spanish top flight have come in charge of Atletico Madrid.

“This record is a gift from many footballers who followed the same path and worked incredibly hard,” Simeone said after matching Luis Aragonés’s achievement.

Atletico returned to winning ways in the league after losing to Barcelona in the previous round. Barcelona lead with 36 points, Real Madrid are second with 33, while the Madrid side are third with 31.

Atletico’s next match is a home game against Viking in the Champions League on 25 November. Getafe will continue their La Liga campaign away to Osasuna.

Sources: as.com, cadenaser.com, eurosport.es